CLOSINGS & DELAYS – for January 6, 2025

January 5, 2025

CLOSED MONDAY                                                   Last updated:  01/05/25   8:00pm

SCHOOLS:

  • Accomack Public Schools – closed
  • Bethel Christian School / Lewes – closed
  • Caesar Rodney School District – closed
  • Cape Henlopen School District – closed
  • Caroline County Schools – Schools & offices closed
  • Delmar School District – closed
  • Delmarva Christian Early Learning Center – closed
  • Delmarva Christian HS – closed
  • Delmarva Christian Milton Campus – closed
  • Dorchester County Schools – closed
  • Epworth Christian / Laurel – closed
  • Faith Baptist School / Salisbury – closed
  • Holly Grove Christian / Westover – closed
  • Indian River School District – school & district offices closed – all employees should NOT report to work
  • Lake Forest School District – closed
  • Laurel School District – closed
  • Lighthouse Christian School / Dagsboro – closed
  • Milford Christian School – closed
  • Milford School District – closed
  • Most Blessed Sacrament Catholic School / Berlin – closed
  • Polytech School District – closed
  • Salisbury School – closed
  • Seaford School District – closed
  • Seaside Christian Academy / Ocean City – closed
  • Somerset County Schools – closed for students & all staff. Essential personnel – remain on standby
  • St. Francis de Sales School / Salisbury – closed
  • Sts Peter & Paul / Easton – closed
  • Sussex Academy – closed
  • Sussex Montessori / Seaford – closed
  • Sussex Technical School District – campus closed – Students & staff will operate on a remote schedule – students should check Schoology for information
  • Talbot County Schools – closed
  • The Cross Christian Academy / Seaford – closed
  • Wicomico County Schools & Central Office – closed
  • Woodbridge School District – closed
  • Worcester County Schools – closed
  • Worcester Prep – closed

 

COLLEGES:

  • Chesapeake College – closed
  • Salisbury University – closed
  • UD Research & Education Center / Georgetown – closed
  • Wor-Wic Community College – closed

 

GOVERNMENT:

  • Millsboro Town Council meeting – postponed
  • Millsboro Town Hall – closed & snow emergency routes are activated
  • Ocean City – Mayor & Council meeting – postponed – will be rescheduled for either Tuesday or Wednesday night
  • Somerset County Government – closed
  • Sussex County Government Offices – closed
  • Wilmington VA Medical Center – all outpatient services and their five VA Clinics in Dover and Georgetown, Delaware and Northfield, Rio Grande and Vineland New Jersey- closed on Monday, Jan 6. Patients may be contacted to convert to a telehealth appointment or rescheduled 
    • Wilmington VA Medical Center’s main campus in Elsmere, all outpatient services areas to include primary care, behavioral health and specialty care appointments will be on a 2- hour delay.

 

OTHER:

  • Atlantic General Hospital System – Essential staff can & should report if they are safely able.   Non-essential staff do not need to report.  Staff that are remote or have the capabilities to work remote should do so
    • Primary Care and Specialty Care offices are closed
    • All elective surgeries and procedures (including endoscopy) are cancelled unless otherwise directed 
    • John H. ‘Jack’ Burbage, Jr. Regional Cancer Care Center is closed
    • All Outpatient hospital walk-in and scheduled services including lab, imaging and sleep studies at Atlantic General Hospital and the Gudelsky Family Medical Center are closed 
    • Atlantic ImmediCare at Townsend Medical Center will be closed
  • CHEER Senior Services / Sussex – closed
  • First State Community Action / Georgetown & Dover – closed
  • Food Bank of Delaware – closed
  • Indian River Senior Center – closed
  • Lewes Senior Activity Center – closed
  • Milford Public Library – closed
  • Mountaire Farms / Millsboro & Selbyville processing plants – closed both shifts 
    • Health & Wellness Centers – closed 
    • Millsboro Admin Building – closed – employees should prepare to work from home 
    • Other Mountaire locations – contact supervisors to determine schedule
  • Salisbury Zoo – closed
  • Selbyville Public Library – closed
  • St Michael & Mary Mother of Peace – Religious education canceled
  • Woodland Ferry will be closed on Monday until further notice because of the storm

 

