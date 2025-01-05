CLOSINGS & DELAYS – for January 6, 2025
January 5, 2025/
CLOSED MONDAY Last updated: 01/05/25 8:00pm
SCHOOLS:
- Accomack Public Schools – closed
- Bethel Christian School / Lewes – closed
- Caesar Rodney School District – closed
- Cape Henlopen School District – closed
- Caroline County Schools – Schools & offices closed
- Delmar School District – closed
- Delmarva Christian Early Learning Center – closed
- Delmarva Christian HS – closed
- Delmarva Christian Milton Campus – closed
- Dorchester County Schools – closed
- Epworth Christian / Laurel – closed
- Faith Baptist School / Salisbury – closed
- Holly Grove Christian / Westover – closed
- Indian River School District – school & district offices closed – all employees should NOT report to work
- Lake Forest School District – closed
- Laurel School District – closed
- Lighthouse Christian School / Dagsboro – closed
- Milford Christian School – closed
- Milford School District – closed
- Most Blessed Sacrament Catholic School / Berlin – closed
- Polytech School District – closed
- Salisbury School – closed
- Seaford School District – closed
- Seaside Christian Academy / Ocean City – closed
- Somerset County Schools – closed for students & all staff. Essential personnel – remain on standby
- St. Francis de Sales School / Salisbury – closed
- Sts Peter & Paul / Easton – closed
- Sussex Academy – closed
- Sussex Montessori / Seaford – closed
- Sussex Technical School District – campus closed – Students & staff will operate on a remote schedule – students should check Schoology for information
- Talbot County Schools – closed
- The Cross Christian Academy / Seaford – closed
- Wicomico County Schools & Central Office – closed
- Woodbridge School District – closed
- Worcester County Schools – closed
- Worcester Prep – closed
COLLEGES:
- Chesapeake College – closed
- Salisbury University – closed
- UD Research & Education Center / Georgetown – closed
- Wor-Wic Community College – closed
GOVERNMENT:
- Millsboro Town Council meeting – postponed
- Millsboro Town Hall – closed & snow emergency routes are activated
- Ocean City – Mayor & Council meeting – postponed – will be rescheduled for either Tuesday or Wednesday night
- Somerset County Government – closed
- Sussex County Government Offices – closed
- Wilmington VA Medical Center – all outpatient services and their five VA Clinics in Dover and Georgetown, Delaware and Northfield, Rio Grande and Vineland New Jersey- closed on Monday, Jan 6. Patients may be contacted to convert to a telehealth appointment or rescheduled
- Wilmington VA Medical Center’s main campus in Elsmere, all outpatient services areas to include primary care, behavioral health and specialty care appointments will be on a 2- hour delay.
OTHER:
- Atlantic General Hospital System – Essential staff can & should report if they are safely able. Non-essential staff do not need to report. Staff that are remote or have the capabilities to work remote should do so
- Primary Care and Specialty Care offices are closed
- All elective surgeries and procedures (including endoscopy) are cancelled unless otherwise directed
- John H. ‘Jack’ Burbage, Jr. Regional Cancer Care Center is closed
- All Outpatient hospital walk-in and scheduled services including lab, imaging and sleep studies at Atlantic General Hospital and the Gudelsky Family Medical Center are closed
- Atlantic ImmediCare at Townsend Medical Center will be closed
- CHEER Senior Services / Sussex – closed
- First State Community Action / Georgetown & Dover – closed
- Food Bank of Delaware – closed
- Indian River Senior Center – closed
- Lewes Senior Activity Center – closed
- Milford Public Library – closed
- Mountaire Farms / Millsboro & Selbyville processing plants – closed both shifts
- Health & Wellness Centers – closed
- Millsboro Admin Building – closed – employees should prepare to work from home
- Other Mountaire locations – contact supervisors to determine schedule
- Salisbury Zoo – closed
- Selbyville Public Library – closed
- St Michael & Mary Mother of Peace – Religious education canceled
- Woodland Ferry will be closed on Monday until further notice because of the storm