CLOSINGS & DELAYS – for January 6, 2025

Atlantic General Hospital System – Essential staff can & should report if they are safely able. Non-essential staff do not need to report. Staff that are remote or have the capabilities to work remote should do so

Primary Care and Specialty Care offices are closed

All elective surgeries and procedures (including endoscopy) are cancelled unless otherwise directed

John H. ‘Jack’ Burbage, Jr. Regional Cancer Care Center is closed

All Outpatient hospital walk-in and scheduled services including lab, imaging and sleep studies at Atlantic General Hospital and the Gudelsky Family Medical Center are closed

Atlantic ImmediCare at Townsend Medical Center will be closed