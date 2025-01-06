CLOSINGS & DELAYS – for January 7, 2025
January 6, 2025/
CLOSED TUESDAY Last updated: 01/06/25 7:45pm
SCHOOLS:
- Cape Henlopen School District – closed – The District will move to an asynchronous learning model. Principals of the schools will be reaching out to families with additional information.
- Caroline County Public Schools – closed
- Indian River School District – closed – School and district offices will also be closed. Custodians should report to work as directed their chief custodian. All other employees should not report to work. All evening community education programs are also cancelled for Tuesday
- Milford Christian School – closed
- Seaford School District – closed
- Sussex Academy – closed
- Sussex Technical HS – closed – will operate on a remote schedule – students should check Schoology for information
- Woodbridge School District – schools & all offices closed for students – Staff will receive instructions Tuesday by email
COLLEGES:
- Salisbury University – closed
GOVERNMENT:
- Ocean City Council meeting rescheduled for Wednesday, January 8
- Lewes Board of Public Works – closed
- Salisbury – City offices – closed – trash and recycling will be picked up as scheduled / City State of Emergency remains in effect until 5pm Tuesday, January 7
- Snow Hill Town Hall – closed
- State of Delaware court facilities in Kent and Sussex Counties – opening late at 10am
- Sussex County Government offices – closed / County Council swearing-in & meeting moved to 1pm – open to the public
- Wicomico County Council Meeting – postponed to Thursday, January 9 at 6pm
- Wicomico County Government Office buildings, convenience centers, and ferries – closed (Landfills will be open)
- Worcester County Government offices – closed – Worcester County Commissioners Meeting rescheduled to Tuesday, January 14 at 10am
- Worcester County Recreation Center in Snow Hill – closed
- Worcester County Central Landfill in Newark, and the Homeowner Convenience Centers (located in Berlin, Pocomoke, Snow Hill, and at the Central Landfill) – closed
OTHER:
- Atlantic General Hospital – All Atlantic General Health System primary care and specialty care offices will open at noon
- The John H. ‘Jack’ Burbage, Jr. Regional Cancer Care Center will open at noon
- The outpatient lab and imaging department at the Gudelsky Family Medical Center will remain closed until Wednesday
- The outpatient lab located at the James G. Barrett Medical Office Building and the Atlantic General Women’s Imaging Center will open at noon
- The AGHRx RediScripts Pharmacy at the Gudelsky Family Medical Center will be open at noon.
- Atlantic ImmediCare at the Townsend Medical Center will open at noon
- Cape Henlopen Senior Center – closed
- Lewes Senior Activity Center – closed
- Milford Senior Center – closed
- Mountaire Farms / Selbyville & Millsboro processing plants – first shift will start 3 hours late, second shift will at normal time; All other facilities will resume normal operations on Tuesday