CLOSINGS & DELAYS – for January 7, 2025

CLOSED TUESDAY Last updated: 01/06/25 7:45pm

SCHOOLS:

Cape Henlopen School District – closed – The District will move to an asynchronous learning model. Principals of the schools will be reaching out to families with additional information.

Caroline County Public Schools – closed

Indian River School District – closed – School and district offices will also be closed. Custodians should report to work as directed their chief custodian. All other employees should not report to work. All evening community education programs are also cancelled for Tuesday

Milford Christian School – closed

Seaford School District – closed

Sussex Academy – closed

Sussex Technical HS – closed – will operate on a remote schedule – students should check Schoology for information