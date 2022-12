Beginning next Tuesday, December 20th, the right turn lane from Eastbound Route 24 onto Oak Orchard Road will be closed for intersection improvements. That area will be blocked off through Friday, December 30th.

Detour info: Eastbound SR 24 traffic will turn right on to Gull Point Road and continue to Oak Orchard Road. For more information, visit DelDOT’s website at www.deldot.gov