Closure of Northbound US 301 Needed Friday, September 6th for Monitoring Equipment Removal

Monitoring and data collection equipment from the US 301 bridge over Chester River at the Queen Anne’s/Kent County line this Friday will require a total closure and detour of northbound 301 for that day beginning at 7 a.m. and continuing until 3 p.m. The detour is MD 544 east to MD 313 north to MD 291 west back to US 301 north. Southbound US 301 traffic will not be affected by this work. Signs will be posted to guide motorists along the detour routes. Drivers are encouraged to plan ahead and allow extra time on the detour route through the town of Millington. Powers Lane and Rings End Road will be accessed via Pfalzgroff Road during the closure period.