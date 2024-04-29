UPDATED: Whitehaven Ferry in Wicomico County– Back in Service

UPDATED – 04/29/24 – The Whitehaven Ferry has reopened in Wicomico County. The ferry, which travels across the Wicomico River between Whitehaven, which is southwest of Salisbury to Mount Vernon in Somerset County, has been has been out of service since last September. Wicomico County officials say the ferry has been refurbished and is now back in service.

ORIGINAL STORY – 09/07/23 – The Whitehaven Ferry will be out of service for rehabilitation and overhaul starting Tuesday, September 19th. The expected time of closure is approximately 90-120 days. For updates and further information, please contact the Ferry Hotline at 410-543-2756.