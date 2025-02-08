Coalition of Attorneys General Win Order Blocking DOGE Access to Sensitive Data

The Attorneys General of Delaware and Maryland joined a coalition of 17 other attorneys general in filing a lawsuit Friday against the Trump administration to stop the unauthorized disclosure of Americans’ private information and sensitive data. That filing has been successful and a federal court order blocking allies of Elon Musk and other unauthorized persons from accessing Americans’ sensitive data through the US Treasury is now in place. The temporary restraining order was granted early this morning and blocks defendants from granting access to any Treasury payment recording, payment systems or other data maintained by Treasury that contains personally identifiable information and/or confidential financial information.

Additional information from AG Kathy Jennings:

The order was granted in response to the lawsuit filed late Friday by AG Jennings and a coalition of 18 attorneys general alleging that the Trump Administration illegally provided Elon Musk and the so-called “Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE)” unauthorized access to the Treasury Department’s central payment system, and therefore to Americans’ most sensitive personal information, including bank account details and Social Security numbers.

“This kind of corruption does not belong in our country,” said AG Jennings. “This was a flagrant violation of Delawareans’ privacy, and I’m grateful to the Court for taking quick and decisive action to protect our state. We are not going to stand by while unelected oligarchs and their lackies infiltrate the government and perpetrate the largest data breach in American history.”

The temporary restraining order blocks defendants from granting access to any Treasury payment recording, payment systems, or any other data maintained by Treasury containing personally identifiable information and/or confidential financial information of payees other than to civil servants with a need for access to perform their job duties within the Bureau of Fiscal Services (BFS) who have passed all background checks and security clearances and taken all information security training called for in federal statues and Treasury regulations. Those prohibited individuals who have already had access to such information since January 20, 2025 must immediately destroy any and all copies of materials downloaded from Treasury records and systems.