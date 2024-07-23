Coast Guard and Emergency Personnel Search for Man Overboard from Commercial Fishing Vessel near Deal Island

The US Coast Guard is searching for a 56 year-old man that fell overboard off a 47-foot commercial fishing vessel about two miles west of Deal Island, Maryland around 8:30 Tuesday morning. The mariner was last seen wearing blue and orange waders and gray boots. Waterway users are requested to keep a sharp lookout for signs of distress and to report any information to the Coast Guard command center at (410) 576-2525. The Coast Guard is searching by water and air. Also assisting in the search – Somerset County Fire Department, Maryland National Resources Police, and Maryland State Police.