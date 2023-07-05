Coast Guard Assists Five People Aboard Disabled Vessel in Chincoteague Bay

The Coast Guard assisted a disabled boat with five people aboard just after midnight Wednesday near Mosquito Creek in Chincoteague Bay. Coast Guard Sector Virginia watchstanders received a notification that a 21-foot pontoon boat reportedly had engine trouble and needed assistance. A Coast Guard Station Chincoteague 27-foot Shallow Water Special Purpose Craft boat crew launched to assist the boaters, who were disabled in an area difficult to navigate. Senior Chief Petty Officer Conor Bennett, Station Chincoteague officer-in-charge, said their crew managed to get on scene with the pontoon, assess the operational picture and prevent the situation from deteriorating into something more severe. The station crew brought the boaters to their nearby campground with no reported injuries.