Coast Guard Boosts Labor Day Weekend Presence During Operation Safe Voyage

The U.S. Coast Guard is ramping up on-water enforcement across its Mid-Atlantic region—including Delaware Bay and the Eastern Shore—ahead of the busy Labor Day weekend. As part of Operation Safe Voyage, the initiative targets illegal passenger-for-hire charters and ensures recreational boaters comply with federal safety laws. Coast Guard crews alongside local law enforcement will conduct targeted boardings to inspect emergency gear, verify captain credentials, and inspect vessels suspected of running unauthorized charter operations.To report suspected illegal charter operations, contact the National Response Center at 1-877-24WATCH or reach the Coast Guard via VHF Channel 16 in an emergency.



Key Warnings for Passengers & Boaters: Verify Captain Credentials: Passengers paying for a boat trip should ask to see the captain’s Merchant Mariner Credential and verify safety equipment before departing. Watch for Red Flags: Unusually low prices, missing life-saving equipment, or lack of proper paperwork often indicate an illegal, unlicensed operation. Severe Penalties: Unlicensed charter operators face steep civil fines exceeding $117,000 per day, with willful violations carrying potential felony charges and up to six years in prison.