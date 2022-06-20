Coast Guard Rescue 4 from Fishing Boat off Ocean City

Four people were rescued when their boat began taking on water about 15 miles off Ocean City. Coast Guard watchstanders received a distress alert from the fishing boat “Hot Pursuit” – the captain said they didn’t know if they could make it back to port before it sank. A motor life boat crew from Coast Guard Station Ocean City was able to stabilize the boat with dewatering pumps and the “Hot Pursuit” was escorted back to the Sunset Marina where it will undergo repairs.