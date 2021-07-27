Coast Guard Rescues 7 From Struggling Fishing Vessel Off Cape May

Seven people were rescued from a sport fishing boat that got caught in rough weather Sunday about 69 miles southeast of Cape May.

According to the Coast Guard, watchstanders at Sector Delaware Bay received a report from Sector Virginia stating that a 40-foot vessel was caught in ten-foot seas. The crew activated the vessel’s locator beacon, and Coast Guard crews responded with two helicopters from Air Station Elizabeth City and a motor lifeboat from Indian River.

All seven people were hoisted and taken to Coast Guard Air Station Elizabeth City, North Carolina.

“One of the scariest and most unpredictable places you can be is out on the water in a storm,” Operations Specialist at Sector Delaware Bay Command Center Petty Officer 1st Class Christopher Petrenko said. “Fortunately, they had life jackets, a registered EPIRB and a radio, which they used to call for help. If any one of those pieces had been missing, we might not have been as successful as we were.”