UPDATED: Coast Guard searches for mother and son missing near Annapolis

UPDATED – 3pm – Governor Larry Hogan during an update on coronavirus began with the information that the missing canoeists are the daughter of former Lt. Governor Kathleen Kennedy Townsend, Maeve McKean and her 8 year old son, Gideon.

The Coast Guard is searching for two canoeists last sighted ten miles south of Annapolis near Herring Bay, Maryland, Thursday evening.

The missing canoers have been identified as a 41-year-old woman and her 8-year-old son.

Watchstanders at the Coast Guard Sector Maryland National Capitol Region command center received a report from Maryland State Police members that two individuals were seen struggling to return to shore in a canoe near Herring Bay and not seen again by the reporting individual.

An Air Station Atlantic City MH-65 Dolphin Helicopter aircrew and a Coast Guard Station Annapolis 45-foot Response Boat-Medium boatcrew were launched to assist in the search.

An Air Station Elizabeth City C-130 Hercules aircrew and a Coast Guard Station Inigoes boat crew are continuing the search Friday morning along with the crew of the Coast Guard Cutter Angela McShan.

Also assisting in the search are members of the Queen Anne Police Department, Arundel Police Department, Maryland Natural Resource Police, and Maryland State Police.

Anyone with additional information regarding this case should contact the Sector Maryland command center at 410-576-2525.