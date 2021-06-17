Coastal Highway Motel Robbery Investigated

A robbery at the Anchorage Inn on Coastal Highway is under investigation.

According to Delaware State Police, a man entered the motel Wednesday night at about 9:34 p.m. and asked for change from the front desk clerk. The employee obtained the money from somewhere else in the motel and returned, but the suspect asked for a different variation of cash. Then, the suspect followed the male clerk, shoved him to the ground and grabbed a bank bag.

The employee and the suspect got into a physical altercation before the suspect fled with an undisclosed amount of money. The clerk was not injured.

The suspect is described as a black male, wearing a dark baseball cap and dark-colored clothing. He was last seen fleeing south on foot from the Anchorage Inn. State Police said no surveillance photos were available.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to contact Delaware State Police Detective J. O’Neil at the Troop 4 Criminal Investigative unit at 302-752-3793. Information may also be provided to Crime Stoppers at 800-TIP-3333 or online at http://www.delaware.crimestoppersweb.com .