Coastal Storm Impacts Expected Along Delmarva

Forecasters are monitoring a developing coastal storm and current impacts from strong winds, which has already led to coastal flood advisories and warnings along Delmarva. AccuWeather Melissa Constanzer tells the Talk of Delmarva that biggest impacts from the storm system will be along the coast…

She says the storm system’s peak, including some of its strongest winds, is expected Friday as the weather disturbance tracks just off the coast of Rehoboth Beach.



AccuWeather’s Melissa Constanzer tells the Talk of Delmarva that the storm will continue to intensify and more so as we head into Friday…

She adds that Friday is when some of the most intense winds are expected. Rainfall will continue at times, but for the most part, the storm is not expected to be as much of a rainmaker as it will be a source of strong winds, with the potential for coastal flooding and beach erosion.

Rehoboth North end of Boardwalk