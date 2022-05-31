Code Orange Air Quality Action Day For Del. Tuesday

Today (Tuesday, May 31st) will be a Code Orange Air Quality Action Day for Delaware.

Sunshine, soaring temperatures and southwesterly winds are expected to combine to generate ozone production and additional pollutants.

Air quality is expected to be unhealthy for sensitive groups such as young children, the elderly and people with heart and/or respiratory conditions. Such individuals should limit outdoor activities, especially those that involve high levels of exertion.

And, anyone who needs to be outdoors for an extended period of time should drink plenty of water, use sunscreen, wear light-loose-fitting clothing and take frequent breaks.