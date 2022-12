Code Purple sites open nightly to provide shelter for the homeless through March 15th. If you are in need of shelter, call 302-629-7050 weekdays (10am to 3pm) or 302-519-0024 weekends (10am to 3pm). There are Code Purple locations in Seaford, Georgetown, Milford and Lewes. You’ll find more at the Community Outreach at the Talk of Delmarva.com