Colin Bonini Files for Kent County Register of Wills

Image courtesy Colin Bonini

Former State Senator Colin Bonini says “Good Wills to All!” and is announcing that he has filed to run for Kent County Register of Wills. Bonini says that his experience in both the private sector and as a state senator will help him to be a great resource for the people of Kent County.

Bonini filed on July 2nd and has forced a Republican primary with Susanne Whitney. The winner of the primary election on September 10th will go to challenge Democrat DJ Cox. The current Register of Wills, Harold Brode, is not running for re-election.