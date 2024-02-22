Collaborative Law Enforcement Effort Leads to Four Detained After Shots Fired in Laurel

The Milford Police Department assisted the Laurel Police Department this afternoon with an investigation into shots fired within the Laurel town limits. Laurel Police informed Milford PD that the vehicle involved in the incident had a Milford address associated with it. Patrol officers located the vehicle at the BP gas station on NW Front Street. While police were able to detain three individuals at the vehicle, two others fled. Milford, Laurel and Delaware State Police (Patrol & Aviation) began searching for the two that had fled. Officers were able to find one, who was turned over to Laurel Police. Additional information on this case as well as updates will be provided as details become available from the Laurel Police Department.