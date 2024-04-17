Collision Between School Bus and Another Vehicle in Wicomico County

A collision between a Wicomico County Board of Education school bus and another motor vehicle is under investigation. Shortly after 8 a.m. yesterday, deputies were dispatched to Joe Morgan Rd at Sharptown Rd in Sharptown where the collision occurred. Deputies from Road Patrol and the School Resource Unit responded. According to details of the investigation so far, the school bus failed to yield the right of way, which led to the collision with the other vehicle. One passenger in the second vehicle was transported to Tidal Health with minor injuries. The car had to be towed from the scene. Twenty-five students were on the school bus at the time of the collision. All of the children are okay. After the initial investigation, the students who were on the bus were transported to their school. If you witnessed this incident or have additional information about the case, you are asked to contact Deputy Sean Wright at 410-548-4892 ext. 241.