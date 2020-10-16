Collision Leads To Woman’s Arrest On Drug Charges

A traffic accident has led to the arrest of a Dagsboro woman on drug-related charges.

According to Delaware State Police, a trooper who was on patrol on School Lane in Millsboro saw someone outside a vehicle in the eastbound lanes. The trooper determined the man’s vehicle was hit from behind by another vehicle as he was stopped at the traffic light.

The other driver was identified as 41-year-old Vera Curtis. State Police said a computer inquiry determined that she was the subject of several arrest warrants for failure to appear in court. Also, an inventory search of her vehicle, according to police, turned up .987-grams of heroin, four Beprenorphine Naloxone film packets and drug paraphernalia.

Curtis had three children in the vehicle with her. She was charged with these offenses, according to State Police: