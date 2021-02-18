Combined Sewer Overflow Detected In Pocomoke River

Recent heavy rainfall has resulted in a combined sewer overflow from the Snow Hill wastewater treatment plant of more than 500,000 gallons, according to Worcester County officials.

The overflow event results from a combined sewer system that also collects stormwater. The Town of Snow Hill reported the CSO from its wastewater treatment plant to the Maryland Department of the Environment and Worcester County Environmental Programs. As a result, the public is discouraged from having contact with the waters of the Pocomoke River in the Snow Hill vicinity for the next seven days.

“We are advising the public to avoid contact with the river due to potential contaminants,” WCEP Director Bob Mitchell said. “Fishing, swimming, wading or other contact with the waterways should not be conducted until this rain event has concluded and this advisory is lifted. Those who do come into contact with the river should wash the area of skin thoroughly with soap and water. If the contacted area has any open wounds or sores, seek immediate advice from a healthcare provider.”

The sewage is expected to dissipate rather quickly due to the high volume stream flow.

The advisory has been posted at the State Park in Shad Landing and at the Snow Hill waterfront.