Comcast Work Underway in Bethany Beach

Comcast is beginning work in Bethany Beach that will bring the full suite of Comcast services, including fiber optic WIFI, to the community. The estimated completion date for this work, contingent on weather, is late winter or early spring of 2022.

Comcast will continue underground installation of fiber optic cabling in Bethany West. The next locations for install in this community will be along Half Moon Drive, between Brookview and Pebble Courts, down each court in that area, and around Radial Drive. The install for these areas will begin the week of 12/6/2021.

Comcast services will not be available to residents until the undergrounding of fiber optic cable is complete throughout the entire Town and the estimated completion date, contingent on weather, is late winter or early spring of 2022. Comcast will contact all homeowners prior to the completion of this project with subscription information on all their internet, phone, and television packages.

If you have any questions or concerns regarding the undergrounding of Comcast cable in your neighborhood, please contact the Town of Bethany Beach at 302-539-8011.

As the Town is informed of where Comcast will be working next, it will be posted on the home page of the Town’s website at townofbethanybeach.com and sent to all who subscribe to the Town’s informational email list.