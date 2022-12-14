Commercial Building Fire Under Investigation in Talbot County
The Maryland State Fire Marshal is investigating a fire that occurred in a lumber yard on Park Avenue in Queen Anne early yesterday evening. Officials do not yet know the cause. It took firefighters 4 hours to control the fire, which caused $300,000 in damage but no deaths or injuries. A worker at the site discovered the fire. Anyone with information should contact the Upper Eastern Regional Office of the Maryland State Fire Marshal at 410-822-7609.