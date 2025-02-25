Commercial Dumpster Fire in Cambridge Under Investigation

A fire that occurred late last night at two large commercial dumpsters is under investigation. The location at which the blaze broke out was between 504 & 506 Greenwood Avenue in Cambridge–Dorchester County. A large amount of trash to include furniture was scattered around the dumpsters. The fire caused damage to apartments in both buildings 504 and 506 Greenwood Avenue, however no one was displaced as a result of the fire. Anyone with information on this fire is asked to call Deputy State Fire Marshals at 410-713-3780. You can remain anonymous.