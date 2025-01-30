Commercial Structure Fire in Berlin, MD Under Investigation

The Fire Marshal’s Office is investigating a fire that broke out in the overnight hours on January 29th at the E.S. Adkins Company Complex in Berlin, Maryland. Fire units from Ocean Pines, Showell, Bishopville, Ocean City, Newark, Snow Hill, Powellville, and Willards responded to the commercial structure fire to assist with fireground operations. While conducting interior operations, the second floor and roof collapsed, but all firefighters safely evacuated, and no injuries were reported. The fire was contained to its area of origin, though heat and smoke damage spread. The Worcester County Fire Marshal’s Office determined the fire started near the sales counter, but the cause remains undetermined. The investigation is ongoing.