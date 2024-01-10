Commissioner Marty Rendon files for 14th State Representative Seat

Commissioner Marty Rendon of the Delaware Human and Civil Rights Commission today officially filed his candidacy for Delaware’s 14th Representative District. He previously had announced for the seat on August 16, 2023. Rendon has served on the Commission for four years and is Chair of the Commission’s Legislative Committee. Issues of key concern for Rendon include addressing environmental concerns, working to remedy traffic congestion and provide more public transportation options, creating more affordable housing, addressing the increasing needs of the senior population, and more. Additional details are below.

Additional Information:

Prior to his commission service, he ran Congressional relations for UNICEF in Washington for 25 years and worked on Capitol Hill in a variety of legislative positions, including serving on the staff of the House Rules Committee for eight years. He also was Staff Director of the House Select Committee on Hunger.

“The 14th RD has been fortunate to have the former Speaker as its Representative in Dover,” Rendon said. “I will apply my professional experience in legislation and advocacy to be a strong voice for the district and county in the General Assembly.” He added that his service will be his “undistracted full-time job.”

Rendon noted that a goal of the Commission is “to promote amicable relations” among all the citizens of Delaware, and said that he will to fight to protect civil rights and women’s rightsand ensure that Delaware continues to be a welcoming place for everyone.

Issues of key concern for Rendon include preservation of the character and historic beauty of the district, addressing environmental concerns, working to remedy traffic congestion and provide more public transportation options, creating more affordable housing, working with small businesses to address their needs and ensure their viability, providing more job opportunities, building upon the progress made in health care and attracting more specialist services to the area, addressing the increasing needs of the senior population, and working to provide the best educational opportunities for young people.

Rendon said he was filing early this year in order to “spend time meeting with the community and listening to their concerns.” He observed that he “wants to bring people together in a positive, issue-oriented campaign.”

He has owned property in Sussex County since 1985 and lives in the house he built in 2005 in Rehoboth Beach.