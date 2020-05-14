Commissioners Rescind Ban on Short Term Rentals in Unincorporated Areas of Worcester County

On Thursday the Worcester County Commissioners rescinded their prior ban on all short-term rentals in the unincorporated areas of Worcester County. Effective at 5:00 p.m., all short-term rentals may resume in West Ocean City, Ocean Pines, and all other unincorporated areas of Worcester County, Maryland, in accordance with the lifting of Governor Larry Hogan’s Stay-At-Home order.

The Commissioners temporarily placed a ban on short-term rentals on April 1, 2020. They took this unprecedented action to stop or limit the spread of COVID-19 to protect public health. This ban, the first of its kind in the county, continued for 44 days.

Now, as Worcester County begins implementing gradual reopening plans aimed at the continued protection of public health, all business owners and short-term rental operators, as well as residents and visitors are urged to implement safety practices in keeping with Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines and Governor Hogan’s Safer-At-Home public health advisory. This includes continuing to practice physical distancing, avoiding gatherings of more than 10 people, washing hands often, and frequently sanitizing high-touch areas.

“This afternoon my fellow Commissioners and I voted unanimously to allow hotels, motels, and other lodging establishments and short-term rental properties to resume operations,” Commission President Joe Mitrecic said. “As residents and visitors make their way back to our shores, we trust short-term rental operators to implement reopening plans that remain consistent with CDC guidelines for protecting public health, so that we may once again get back to the business of being a world-class destination.”

For current Worcester County Government notices and operations throughout the COVID-19 health crisis, visit http://www.co.worcester.md.us/covid-19-info.