Community Alert in Cape May County after Early Morning Incident
September 10, 2024/
Police searching for 2 suspects in an early morning burglary Tuesday where shots were fired at a homeowner. Dennis Township School District buses were halted and district schools were closed as a result. Police said in an update at noon that this was an isolated incident that prompted a community alert for residents to remain indoors.
NJ State Police continue to investigate, but there are no active threats in any area of Dennis Township.