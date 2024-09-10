Community Alert in Cape May County after Early Morning Incident

September 10, 2024/Mari Lou

Police searching for 2 suspects in an early morning burglary Tuesday where shots were fired at a homeowner.  Dennis Township School District buses were halted and district schools were closed as a result.  Police said in an update at noon that this was an isolated incident that prompted a community alert for residents to remain indoors.
NJ State Police continue to investigate, but there are no active threats in any area of Dennis Township.

 

