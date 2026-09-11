Community Meeting on Chronic Wasting Disease Wed, Sept 16 – Must Register to Comment

DNREC is holding a Community meeting on Wednesday, September 16th on temporary regulations pertaining to Chronic Wasting Disease. If you can’t make the meeting in person – a virtual option is also available. The meeting will take place in the auditorium at Delaware Tech – Owens Campus in Georgetown beginning at 6:30pm. The new emergency regulations went into effect in mid-August – and members from the Division of Fish and Wildlife will be on hand to explain the temporary regulation provisions and why they are needed. Community comment and questions will be taken during the meeting – you must sign up in advance.

Comments will be limited to two minutes, and interested parties must sign up beforehand. To sign up, individuals may email DNREC_DeerMgmt@delaware.gov by 4 p.m. on Tuesday, September 15, or arrive early for the meeting on September 16. DNREC staff will be present at the Del Tech College auditorium starting at 6:10 p.m. for sign-up.

Please note that this meeting is informational and not part of a formal public comment related to the regulations. Possible permanent changes to regulations in response to CWD will be open for formal public comment during the standard regulatory process later this year.