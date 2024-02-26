Community Meeting Tuesday to Discuss Cape Henlopen School District Referendum

The Cape Henlopen School District is holding a debt service and operating expense referendum on March 26th to propose a new tax rate to generate local revenue. The tax increase is less than originally expected – at $0.549 per $100 of assessed value – and would result in an increase of about $154 per year for the average home in the district Three community meetings are planned to discuss and learn more about the referendum – the first meeting is Tuesday night at Love Creek Elementary School on Route 24 beginning at 6pm. Meetings are also set for March 11th at Milton Elementary and March 18th at Lewes Elementary – both at 6pm.

The referendum will be held on Monday, March 26th from 7am to 8pm. Voting will take place at Cape Henlopen High School, Mariner Middle School and Rehoboth Elementary Schools.

Click here for more information on the referendum