Community Notice: School Threats on Social Media

The Queen Anne’s County, Maryland Office of the Sheriff is aware of recent social media posts circulating within the Queen Anne’s County Public School District, threatening potential gun violence at schools. According to the Office of the Sheriff, this post is the same viral school threat that has been shared at school districts nationally in recent days. Upon investigation, it was determined that the listed schools in the post were from Marshall County, West Virginia, and not in Queen Anne’s County. There is no substantiated threat to students. Out of an abundance of caution though, all suspicious social media postings have been reported to the Maryland Center for School Safety for cross-jurisdictional notification and awareness.

