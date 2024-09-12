Community Notice: School Threats on Social Media
September 12, 2024/
The Queen Anne’s County, Maryland Office of the Sheriff is aware of recent social media posts circulating within the Queen Anne’s County Public School District, threatening potential gun violence at schools. According to the Office of the Sheriff, this post is the same viral school threat that has been shared at school districts nationally in recent days. Upon investigation, it was determined that the listed schools in the post were from Marshall County, West Virginia, and not in Queen Anne’s County. There is no substantiated threat to students. Out of an abundance of caution though, all suspicious social media postings have been reported to the Maryland Center for School Safety for cross-jurisdictional notification and awareness.
Additional Information from the Queen Anne’s County Office of the Sheriff (FB Page):
Sheriff Gary Hofmann adds “The Queen Anne’s County Office of the Sheriff and I are fully committed to keeping our community informed of any legitimate events that may impact our schools. It’s equally important to address and dispel unfounded rumors that can create unnecessary fear and anxiety.
We urge parents, staff, students, and community members to verify information through official channels before sharing it online. The spread of false information can create chaos and a sense of insecurity for our students, families, and school staff. Let’s work together to ensure our schools remain safe and supportive environments.”
If you ever encounter a situation that may pose a threat to the safety of a school or student anywhere in the state of Maryland, the Safe Schools Maryland Tip Line is available 24/7. This resource allows any individual to report concerns related to school or student safety.
Reports can be made 24/7 by calling the tip line, downloading the app, or submitting a report online.
1-833-MD-B-SAFE (1-833-632-7233)
It’s important to note that this tip line is not a substitute for calling 911 in emergencies; immediate threats should always be reported to local authorities.