The family of slain Delmar Police Corporal Keith Heacook gets continuing support from the community, more than a month-and-a-half after he was murdered

The Lord Baltimore Lions Club of Ocean View recently delivered a donation at the Delmar Police Department to benefit the survivors. Heacook leaves behind a 12-year-old son.

The Lions Club says it was informed that the Delaware State Police Credit Union stopped accepting donations for the Heacook family, but continuing support is needed.