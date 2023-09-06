Community Overdose Action Town Hall Series Begins in Dorchester County

Lt. Governor Aruna Miller joined Special Secretary of Opioid Response Emily Keller, and local officials in Cambridge for the first of Maryland’s Overdose Action Town Hall Series. During the event, Lt. Governor Miller and administration officials heard directly from community members, who shared their ideas and insight on how the state can better address the overdose crisis. The town hall series are events in which the Opioid Operational Command Center (OOCC) staff and Special Secretary Keller visit each of Maryland’s 24 local jurisdictions. The tour is intended to give individuals an opportunity to speak about how the overdose crisis has impacted their communities and to discuss what more is needed to reduce overdose deaths across the state.