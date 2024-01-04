Fire Service Community Risk Reduction Week –January 15th through January 21st

In order to help promote the awareness of Community Risk Reduction within the fire service, Community Risk Reduction Week is designated for the week of January 15th through January 21st and will include relevant programs focusing on fire prevention. Community Risk Reduction is a grass-roots effort by an informal group of fire safety professionals from across the nation. In 2008, Vision 20/20 held its first meeting, bringing together hundreds experts from across the nation. This landmark meeting resulted in identifying five specific strategies that needed to be addressed to help fill the gaps in fire prevention.

CRR Week is focused on addressing strategy one, advocacy. This strategy focuses on helping to develop tools and information that can be used when advocating for more resources to devote to fire prevention.



Additional Information from the Delaware State Fire School:

Advocating for fire prevention is difficult when fire chiefs have to deal with competing priorities, both within a fire department and within their municipality.

The fire service realizes it cannot complete their mission alone, therefore, partnerships or stakeholders are an important part of CRR. Many local entities have a part in prevention including Senior Centers, Insurance professionals, health care and government officials. Think about what you can do to play a part in reducing risks within your community and be a part of our team.