Completion of Phase 1 of Park Avenue Relocation in Georgetown Celebrated

Image courtesy DelDOT

DelDOT, state and local officials celebrated the end of Phase 1 of the Park Avenue Project in Georgetown. Phase 1 included the relocation of a 2-mile section of Park Avenue, reconstruction of Arrow Safety Road and a roundabout on South Bedford Street connecting all three roadways. This provides a needed alternative for truck traffic and a safer roadway with wide shoulders.

Phase 2 is already underway with utility relocation work on Park Avenue from Route 9 to the new roadway. Construction on Phase 2 is expected to begin in early 2026 and will take two years to complete.