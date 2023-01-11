Computer Outage Causes Delays at Salisbury-Ocean City Wicomico Regional Airport

The Federal Aviation Administration has lifted its grounding order on domestic flight departures at the Salisbury-Ocean City Wicomico Regional Airport. The FAA’s Notice to Air Missions (NOTAM) system in which a computer outage caused this morning’s flight delays has been fixed. Although departures have resumed, passengers might still run into delays with originating or connecting flights today. Up-to-date flight information can be found on the airlines’ websites or phone apps.