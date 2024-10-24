Concerns Regarding Severe Drought Situation in Delaware

We’ve had some beautiful weather lately, but Delmarva needs the rain. Delaware Secretary of Agriculture Michael Scuse tells the Talk of Delmarva how serious the drought situation is in the First State…

He says groundwater levels in Sussex County are starting to go down. Farmers in Delaware are seeing impacts, and officials with the Delaware Department of Agriculture, Delaware Department of Natural Resources and Environmental Control (DNREC) as well as the Governor’s Office are discussing what steps to take to address the situation.

The drought situation is becoming more of a concern here on Delmarva. Delaware Secretary of Agriculture Michael Scuse tells the Talk of Delmarva they are looking at what steps need to be taken to address the issue in the First State…

He says as discussions continue among officials with the Delaware Department of Agriculture, Department of Natural Resources & Environmental Control as well as the Governor’s Office, updates to the public will be forthcoming regarding what action plans are decided and what the outlook is concerning the drought. Right now, most of Delaware is in D2 right now which is the severe drought stage.