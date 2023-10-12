Concerns Related to Criminal Misconduct and Evidence of Violations of Maryland State Law Within Worcester County Public School System

Worcester County State’s Attorney Kris Heiser sent a letter to Todd Ferrante–president of the Worcester County Board of Education regarding the state’s attorney and sheriff’s office about concerns in the Worcester County public school system. Those concerns pertain to evidence that there have been and continue to be repeated and at times intentional violations of Maryland state law by school officials in failing to notify law enforcement of criminal misconduct and delinquent acts occurring within Worcester County Public Schools. Worcester County Commissioner President Chip Bertino tells the Talk of Delmarva’s Mike Bradley just how concerning this issue is…

He adds that Sheriff Heiser and Sheriff Matt Crisafulli are serious people in serious positions and that he would not take lightly their concerns regarding what is contained in that letter. In terms of steps that need to be taken with the Board of Education on the issue, as the commissioner president, Bertino says he has asked the Sheriff and State’s Attorney to provide the same briefing to the County Commissioners that they provided to the Board of Education, and that meeting will take place in closed session this coming Tuesday morning, October 17th.