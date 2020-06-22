Confederate Flag Controversy in Sussex West

“It is his right… but in the current climate, it’s inflammatory,” says one resident in the Sussex West mobile home park near Lewes who did not want to be identified. She was referring to a confederate flag being flown by one of the park’s residents.

This past week, the conversation took to Facebook where folks have been sharing their thoughts regarding the flag which was flown on a mast just below the American flag by one of the park’s residents.

Several days later, he switched it for this flag. This is “Delaware’s civil war flag,” he said via a private Facebook message. He too asked not to be named. “I wonder how long it will be before they attack Gettysburg? I only fly the flags this time of year because of Gettysburg,” he stated.

“Brave Americans died on both sides,” he added. The Battle of Gettysburg was fought from July 1 to July 3, 1863.