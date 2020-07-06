Congresman Harris: Keep School Reopen Decisions Local

What will school look like when the 2020-21 academic year starts?

Congressman Andy Harris of Maryland (R- 1st) says that should be up to local jurisdictions.

Harris is an original co-sponsor of a resolution in the House that urges that local factors guide decision-making about the reopening of schools during the pandemic. Harris says a blanket nationwide or even statewide policy on reopening schools is a bad approach.

He adds that in the First Congressional District there are still some ZIP codes without a single case of COVID-19.