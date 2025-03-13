Congressman Andy Harris Meets With U.S. Secretary of Agriculture, Brooke Rollins

This week, Congressman Andy Harris met with U.S. Secretary of Agriculture Brooke Rollins to discuss their joint efforts to put the needs of American farmers, ranchers, and the agriculture community first. In the meeting, Congressman Harris discussed working together to combat the Avian flu, reduce egg prices, protect vital farmland from being purchased by the Chinese Communist Party, and from being overtaken by solar energy farms. They also discussed incentivizing the removal of invasive blue catfish in the Chesapeake Bay and protecting farmers from unnecessary federal regulations that could hurt their ability to grow and create jobs. Congressman Harris is the Chairman of the House Appropriations Subcommittee on Agriculture, Rural Development, and Food and Drug Administration.

Statement From Chairman Harris:

“Agriculture is a critical sector in our country’s economy, and the economic backbone of Maryland’s First Congressional District. Under the Trump administration, we have a historic opportunity to restore rural America, and to put the needs of American farmers, ranchers, and the agriculture community first. I look forward to working with Secretary Rollins to eliminate harmful regulations impacting poultry growers, protect rural farmland, and to revitalize agriculture in our country.”