Congressman Harris announces development grants for Maryland’s Eastern Shore

Maryland Congressman Andy Harris has announced that the Mid-Shore Regional Council and the Tri-County Council for the Lower Eastern Shore have each been selected for a $70,000 federal investment from the Economic Development Administration (EDA) within the Department of Commerce.

“As a member of the Appropriations Committee, I applaud the award of these federal grants to the Eastern Shore regional councils,” Congressman Harris said. “These funds will support our efforts to attract outside investment and job creation to our local, rural communities on the Eastern Shore.”

Specifically, these investments will support the development and implementation of a comprehensive economic development strategy (CEDS) for the regions served by the councils, which will support private capital investment and job creation in the region.

“Our local communities need help to sustain and grow jobs as we recover from the economic costs of the pandemic,” Congressman Harris concluded. “I will continue to work in support of the creation of jobs and a strong economy for families living on the Eastern Shore.”