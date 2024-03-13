Statements Issued by Members of Congress in Response to House Passage of H.R. 7521 Pertaining to TikTok and National Security

Congressman Andy Harris of Maryland and Delaware Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester have released statements following the vote by the House to pass the Protecting Americans from Foreign Adversary Controlled Applications Act, which is H.R. 7521. TikTok is a popular video-sharing smartphone application (app) owned by ByteDance Ltd., a privately held company headquartered in Beijing, China, which is under increasing scrutiny by the U.S. government as a privacy and security risk to U.S. citizens. Congressman Harris who voted in favor of the bill says that personal data privacy, as well as national security, should be a concern to everyone, and any temporary inconvenience in a change of ownership outweighs the risk of the Chinese Communist Party using TikTok to spy on the personal data of American citizens. Meanwhile Congresswoman Blunt Rochester, who also voted in favor of the measure refers to this potential acquisition of American data by the Chinese government as something that would undermine our national security, allow for the exploitation and manipulation of user data, and be harmful to American interests—adding that every American should be able to enjoy social media platforms safely.

Additional Information:

Specifically, H.R. 7521 requires ByteDance, TikTok’s parent company controlled by the Chinese Communist Party, to divest in its ownership of TikTok in order to continue operating within the United States. The Act also prohibits marketplaces—like app stores and web hosting services—from hosting applications controlled by foreign adversaries of the United States, including the People’s Republic Of China, the Russian Federation, the Islamic Republic of Iran, and the Democratic People’s Republic of North Korea.

Statement from Congressman Andy Harris:

“Personal data privacy, as well as national security, should be a concern to everyone, and any temporary inconvenience in a change of ownership outweighs the risk of the Chinese Communist Party using TikTok to spy on the personal data of American citizens. The Chinese Communist Party is no friend.”

Statement from Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester:

“Every American should be able to enjoy social media platforms safely. I whole-heartedly support the individuals and small businesses who have found creative, innovative ways of making a living through social media, and those who use social media for enjoyment and to connect with communities from all over the world.

However, Congress has an obligation to take any threats to our national security, health and democracy seriously. I share the concerns regarding the Chinese government’s ability to compel ByteDance to turn over its data on American users. This potential acquisition of American data by the Chinese government would undermine our national security, allow for the exploitation and manipulation of user data, and be harmful to American interests. It is for these reasons that I voted in support of H.R. 7521, which would require TikTok to divest and stay operational in the United States under different leadership.

Social media platforms have a responsibility to safeguard consumers’ data and create spaces where privacy and sensitive user information are protected – not compromised. This is especially true for our children and youth, who are constantly exposed to dangerous content and habit-forming practices that can be detrimental to their mental health and safety. All of this is why I have championed legislation to reign in the manipulative practices these companies employ, known as dark patterns. I will continue to do my part on the Energy and Commerce Committee to demand a comprehensive data privacy law to finally bring accountability to Big Tech and push for guardrails that don’t infringe on the well-being of the American people.”