Congressman Harris Re-elected in Maryland, Wicomico County Executive Charter Resolution Defeated

There are still 13 precincts that have not yet reported in Maryland. However, the Harris/Walz ticket has easily won the Old Line State with nearly 60% of the vote to Trump/Vance’s 37%.

In the Maryland US Senate race, the former P-G County Executive, Angela Alsobrooks defeated Republican and former Governor Larry Hogan with 52% of the vote. While Hogan won in the polls on Election Day, Alsobrooks had better numbers from early voting and mail-in ballots. She will move into the seat formerly held by long-time Maryland Senator Ben Cardin.

As for the Maryland 1st district seat in the US Congress, incumbent Andy Harris had an easy win over Democrat Blane Miller taking 63% of the vote.

Wicomico County had a ballot question asking voters to approve a revision of the County Charter to change from an elected Executive form of government to an elected County Council form of government in which the County Council is vested with both the executive and legislative functions of government. Wicomico County voters voted the charter revision down with 55% of the vote. The County Executive stays.

There was also a statewide ballot question on a Constitutional amendment to confirm an individual’s fundamental right to reproductive freedom. The Constitutional won 74% approval – with only one county, Garrett, coming out against the amendment.