Congressman Harris Sends Letter To Constituents On The High Costs Of Energy In Maryland

For the last four years, the Biden-Harris administration implemented anti-domestic energy policies, suspended oil and gas leasing on federal land, and enforced costly energy regulations.

In Maryland, the General Assembly followed suit by passing their own version of the “Green New Deal Scam” and mandating utilities to add new taxes and fees to your power bills.

The result? Marylanders are struggling more than ever to afford these unnecessary, sky-high energy bills. Nearly every day, my constituents call to inform me that their recent energy bills have increased resulting in staggering charges compared to previous winter seasons. This cannot continue.

In Congress, I’m fighting to LOWER your energy bills. Last week, the House of Representatives passed the Protecting American Energy Production Act, which promotes domestic energy production and allows for fewer regulations on natural gas production.

Since taking office, the Trump administration has made energy a focus; declaring a national energy emergency, promoting domestic fossil energy production, and rolling back red-tape regulations that increase energy prices.

These actions will help energy production nationally but leaders in the Maryland General Assembly must ACT. They should no longer put “green new deal” policies above common sense.

The Maryland General Assembly should also work expeditiously to halt the expected June 1, 2025, closures of the Brandon Shores and Wagner power plants, two of our last remaining in-state energy sources. Instead, the General Assembly is focusing their “Green New Scam” wish list on attempts to expand solar on rural and agricultural land.

Leaders in Maryland should listen to their constituents; they should understand the frustration with high energy bills and the fact that this was brought upon them by the actions of the Maryland General Assembly, which has mandated expensive, undependable sources of energy — including offshore wind.

Recently, I sat down with Spotlight on Maryland to reiterate my concerns about the high costs of energy in Maryland.

