Congresswoman-Elect McBride Announces Chief of Staff Hire

Today, Delaware’s Congresswoman-elect Sarah McBride announced her first hire for her Congressional office, Roddy Flynn, who will serve as her chief of staff. Flynn currently serves as the Executive Director of the Delaware Broadband Office, a state agency charged with making sure everyone in Delaware has access to high-speed internet. Previously, he served in the Biden/Harris administration at the U.S. Department of Commerce. In a statement, Congresswoman-elect McBride said of Flynn joining the team that Roddy has spent his entire career advancing equal rights in our country adding that their shared simple ethos is that— everyone deserves a government that respects them.

Additional Information:

In a statement, Congresswoman-elect McBride said of Flynn joining the team, “I could not be more honored to announce that Roddy Flynn will serve as my Chief of Staff. Roddy’s experience leading the then-freshman office of Congresswoman Mary Gay Scanlon will be invaluable as we work to establish an office dedicated to serving the people of Delaware with a service-first mindset.

“Roddy has spent his entire career advancing equal rights in our country and, most recently, Roddy led the Delaware Broadband Office, helping to ensure that our state government delivered real results for Delawareans. Roddy shares a simple ethos with me — everyone deserves a government that respects them. Perhaps most importantly, Roddy shares a love of service to our home state of Delaware — the greatest state in the nation. I am honored to have Roddy lead my Congressional office and transition team.”

Flynn currently serves as the Executive Director of the Delaware Broadband Office, a state agency charged with making sure everyone in Delaware has access to high-speed internet. Previously, he served in the Biden/Harris administration at the U.S. Department of Commerce. He worked in the U.S. House of Representatives first as Executive Director of the LGBTQ Equality Caucus and Equality PAC, and then as Chief of Staff for then-Vice-Chairwoman of the House Judiciary Committee, Congresswoman Mary Gay Scanlon (D-PA). He started his career as a litigator at Richards, Layton & Finger, P.A., Delaware’s largest law firm.