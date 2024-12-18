Congresswoman-elect McBride Announces Deputy Chief of Staff & Communications Director Hire

Today, Delaware’s Congresswoman-elect Sarah McBride announced the hire of Michaela Kurinsky-Malos to be her Deputy Chief of Staff and Communications Director. In a statement, Congresswoman-elect McBride said over her career, Michaela has fought to elect pro-union public servants dedicated to expanding the middle class in America and that she will bring those values to this Congressional office and will help to ensure that their office remains focused on communicating with constituents first and foremost. Michaela most recently served as Congresswoman-elect McBride’s campaign manager in her successful election, carrying McBride to victory in both the primary and general with commanding margins.

Additional Information:

In a statement, Congresswoman-elect McBride said of Kurinsky-Malos joining the team,

“I am thrilled that Michaela will continue to serve in a critical role on my team. I would not have the privilege of serving the people of Delaware in Congress without Michaela’s tireless leadership as my campaign manager over the last year. Over her career, Michaela has fought to elect pro-union public servants dedicated to expanding the middle class in America. She will bring those values to our Congressional office and will help to ensure that our office remains focused on communicating with our constituents first and foremost. Michaela is an all-star and I am honored that my fellow Delawareans and I will continue to benefit from her brilliant and dedicated work.”

Before joining the Congresswoman-elect’s team, she managed congressional, down-ballot statewide, and gubernatorial campaigns across the country over the past 5 campaign cycles. She has worked for public servants and candidates like Oregon Attorney General Ellen Rosenblum, Colorado Governor Jared Polis, City Clerk of Chicago Anna Valencia, Nick Kristof (candidate for Oregon Governor), Dr. Kermit Jones (candidate for CA-03), and Montgomery County Councilmember Will Jawando. She holds bachelor’s degrees in Political Science and History from the University of Oregon.