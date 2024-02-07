Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester Becomes Lead Sponsor of Bipartisan JOBS Act to Strengthen Economy

On the floor of the House this week, Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester requested unanimous consent to become the lead sponsor of a bill that would expand eligibility for federal Pell Grant programs to individuals interested in pursuing short-term, high-quality education and training programs. The goal is to address the worker shortage by closing the skills gap. The bipartisan bill is called “Our Businesses by Supporting Students (JOBS)” Act. Congresswoman Blunt Rochester is now the official lead sponsor of the JOBS ACT and will be responsible for garnering additional support from her colleagues to get the bill to the House floor for a vote…

She says she is proud having introduced the bipartisan JOBS Act last year with former Representative Johnson to increase access to Pell Grants for students across the country to grow their skills and secure good-paying jobs, thereby strengthening the economy.