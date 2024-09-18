Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester Promotes Telehealth Modernization Act at Energy and Commerce Committee Markup

During Telehealth Awareness Week, Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester today delivered opening remarks at the House Energy and Commerce Committee’s Full Committee Markup on her Telehealth Modernization Act. This bipartisan legislation aims to expand telehealth access for seniors and those with disabilities. She talked about the benefits of this bill…

She says this bill will also make it easier for constituents by lowering the cost of prescription drugs as well as focus on pharmacy benefit managers’ transparency and accountability. The Congresswoman closed by urging her colleagues to join her in passing the Telehealth Modernization Act to deliver high-quality telehealth care and lower prescription drug costs to Americans.