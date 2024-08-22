Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester Speaks at Democratic National Convention

Delaware Congresswoman Lisa Blunt Rochester spoke at the Democratic National Convention in Chicago this week…

She addressed the Democrats in her speech yesterday, arguing that this approach stands in contrast to the policies of former President Donald Trump, and she pointed to Vice President Kamala Harris as a beacon of hope for the future of the United States.

In her speech, Congresswoman Blunt Rochester emphasized the Democratic belief that strong small businesses and infrastructure, as well as equal opportunities lead to thriving communities and a limitless future for America.